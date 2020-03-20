Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €85.50 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €85.50 ($99.42) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAX has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($123.26) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €83.72 ($97.35).

Get Stroeer SE & Co KGaA alerts:

Shares of ETR SAX opened at €44.56 ($51.81) on Tuesday. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a one year low of €49.16 ($57.16) and a one year high of €78.65 ($91.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €69.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €70.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -172.71.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Stroeer SE & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.