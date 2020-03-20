STRAKS (STAK) Price Up 17.6% Over Last Week

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 35.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, HitBTC and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, STRAKS has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar. STRAKS has a market cap of $19,520.35 and $31.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get STRAKS alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,807.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.61 or 0.02197670 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $239.47 or 0.03517639 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00632966 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014614 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00658480 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00079359 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00026037 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00505679 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About STRAKS

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Crex24, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STRAKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STRAKS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.