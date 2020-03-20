Stock Traders Buy High Volume of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Call Options (NYSEARCA:TBT)

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 22,518 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 120% compared to the average daily volume of 10,235 call options.

TBT stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.21. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $34.79.

Get ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,497,000. Raffles Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 133.3% during the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 315,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Finally, Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,213,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.