Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 5,024 call options on the company. This is an increase of 680% compared to the average daily volume of 644 call options.

Shares of APTV opened at $40.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.89. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $99.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.19.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Aptiv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $77.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.55.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

