Stipend Market Cap Reaches $23,722.46 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 19.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One Stipend coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and CryptoBridge. Stipend has a market cap of $23,722.46 and approximately $5.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stipend has traded down 22% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.07 or 0.01029205 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00048363 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00035139 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 92.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00021984 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00188357 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008064 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00083897 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff

Buying and Selling Stipend

Stipend can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

