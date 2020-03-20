SThree (OTCMKTS:STREF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of SThree (OTCMKTS:STREF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of SThree stock opened at $4.15 on Monday. SThree has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13.

About SThree

SThree plc provides recruitment services for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics industries. It offers permanent, contract, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions for individuals and projects. The company offers its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Real, Huxley, Global Enterprise Partners, Hyden, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

