Stephens Lowers SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to Equal Weight

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SM has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upgraded shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.89.

Shares of SM stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $119.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 3.07. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $18.92.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $451.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.71 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SM Energy will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $57,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,624 shares in the company, valued at $395,956.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David W. Copeland acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,585.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $228,175. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,983,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,732,000 after buying an additional 1,468,262 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1,102.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,999,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,480,000 after buying an additional 1,833,680 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,910,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,477,000 after buying an additional 977,977 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,838,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,661,000 after buying an additional 305,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,517,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,053,000 after buying an additional 64,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

