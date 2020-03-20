Stephen Ingham Sells 125,019 Shares of Pagegroup PLC (LON:PAGE) Stock

Pagegroup PLC (LON:PAGE) insider Stephen Ingham sold 125,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 337 ($4.43), for a total value of £421,314.03 ($554,214.72).

Shares of LON:PAGE opened at GBX 350 ($4.60) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 421.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 452.56. Pagegroup PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 350 ($4.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 549.50 ($7.23). The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.65. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.87.

Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 32.20 ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 32.30 ($0.42) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). Sell-side analysts expect that Pagegroup PLC will post 3722.0001432 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Pagegroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.43%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC lifted their target price on Pagegroup from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 625 ($8.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Investec started coverage on Pagegroup in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 530 ($6.97) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Pagegroup to a “sector performer” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 530 ($6.97) in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pagegroup to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 555 ($7.30) to GBX 390 ($5.13) in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.97) price target on shares of Pagegroup in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 490 ($6.45).

About Pagegroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

