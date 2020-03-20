State Street (NYSE:STT) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $48.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. State Street traded as low as $42.10 and last traded at $45.22, with a volume of 5538416 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.93.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on STT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on State Street from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.87.

Get State Street alerts:

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 6,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $539,601.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,445.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in State Street by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in State Street by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in State Street by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in State Street by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in State Street by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.73.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile (NYSE:STT)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.