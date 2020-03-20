State Street (NYSE:STT) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $48.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. State Street traded as low as $42.10 and last traded at $45.22, with a volume of 5538416 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.93.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on STT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on State Street from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.87.
In other news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 6,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $539,601.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,445.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.73.
State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.
State Street Company Profile (NYSE:STT)
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
