Starwood Property Trust Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:STWD)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,558 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 500% compared to the typical daily volume of 426 call options.

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $10.14 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 41.26% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $286.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.93%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

STWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey G. Dishner purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $465,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 361,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,404.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht purchased 218,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,469,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,909 shares in the company, valued at $75,649,378.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,179,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,934,000 after purchasing an additional 41,194 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,745,000 after purchasing an additional 126,346 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $63,887,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,755,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,648,000 after purchasing an additional 129,176 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,380,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,317,000 after purchasing an additional 25,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

