Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 149.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,409 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 60,828 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 1.0% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Barclays upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $61.41 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

