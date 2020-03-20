Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,866,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,844 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.70% of Stag Industrial worth $122,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the third quarter worth $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 9.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the third quarter worth $3,680,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 199,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 27,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stag Industrial news, Director David G. King sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $939,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,941.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William R. Crooker sold 26,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $844,136.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,131 shares in the company, valued at $630,502.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,231 shares of company stock worth $6,365,195. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STAG opened at $21.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 63.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Stag Industrial Inc has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $33.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.44.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $111.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 2.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

STAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.63.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

