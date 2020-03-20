Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $55.00 at SunTrust Banks

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target points to a potential upside of 37.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point began coverage on Square in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research cut Square from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Macquarie began coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Square presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.03.

SQ stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28, a PEG ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 2.71. Square has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,403,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 415,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,162,932.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $397,204.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,300,698.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,316 shares of company stock worth $7,064,905 in the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Square by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,798,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,229 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth $228,755,000. HMI Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth $85,568,000. Gladstone Capital Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Square by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 2,211,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,358,000 after acquiring an additional 571,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth $26,377,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

