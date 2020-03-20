SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPS Commerce is a provider of on-demand supply chain management solutions, providing integration, collaboration, connectivity, visibility and data analytics to its customers worldwide. The Company delivers its solutions over the Internet using a Software-as-a-Service model to improve the way suppliers, retailers, distributors and other customers manage and fulfill orders. The Company’s delivery model also enables it to offer greater functionality, integration and reliability with less cost and risk than traditional solutions. The Company provides its solutions through SPSCommerce.net, a hosted software. SPSCommerce.net uses pre-built integrations to eliminate the need for on-premise software and support staff, which enables its supplier customers to shorten supply cycle times, optimize inventory levels, reduce costs and satisfy retailer requirements. SPS Commerce is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub cut SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $36.17 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $62.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.04.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.99 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 10,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $626,577.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,833,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 4,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $228,954.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,811 shares of company stock worth $7,155,464 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in SPS Commerce by 89.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 23,777 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 47.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 14,943 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,805.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 121.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 13,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 100.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,909,000 after acquiring an additional 531,348 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

