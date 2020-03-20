SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $35.63

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.63 and last traded at $35.63, with a volume of 4423 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.48.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.87 and a 200 day moving average of $43.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSK. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 63,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 18,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

