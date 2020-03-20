SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.75

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 1570178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average of $20.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOP. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $23,344,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

