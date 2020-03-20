SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $33.01

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.01 and last traded at $33.43, with a volume of 21557 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.76.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.82.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.