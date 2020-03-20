SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $47.57

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $47.57 and last traded at $47.72, with a volume of 4204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.36.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.91.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFI. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,286,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,819,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

