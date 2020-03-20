Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,063 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,866 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 360,954 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 741,781 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 975,297 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 200,498 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 172,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 129,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 326.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 408,720 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 312,902 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.15.

SWN opened at $2.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.77 million. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

