SolarCoin (SLR) Reaches Market Cap of $593,525.24

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 20th. During the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded up 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. SolarCoin has a total market capitalization of $593,525.24 and $514.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SolarCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges including Lykke Exchange, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00625883 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014999 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007440 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000294 BTC.

SolarCoin Coin Profile

SLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,949,249 coins and its circulating supply is 57,374,144 coins. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Livecoin and Lykke Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

