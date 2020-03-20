Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Raised to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Co

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.84% from the company’s previous close.

SNAP has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Snap from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.59.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.52.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $560.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.87 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 60.25% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $23,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 83,541,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,774,753.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 1,485,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $20,737,873.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,199,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,431,748.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,152,218 shares of company stock worth $63,847,226.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,082,000 after purchasing an additional 332,805 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,778,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,569,000 after purchasing an additional 604,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

