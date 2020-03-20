Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from to . The company traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 1435665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Snap in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Snap in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Snap from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.76.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 2,500,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $23,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 83,541,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,774,753.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jared Grusd sold 17,217 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $154,953.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,284,982 shares in the company, valued at $20,564,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,152,218 shares of company stock worth $63,847,226.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 9,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $560.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.87 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 60.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

