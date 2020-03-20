SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from C$34.00 to C$21.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst traded as low as C$17.18 and last traded at C$17.55, with a volume of 193325 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.00.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$33.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.88.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.24.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.