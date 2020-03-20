Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.07

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.07 and last traded at $18.52, with a volume of 48844 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.61.
SKX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.46.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day moving average is $37.76.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Skechers USA by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 78,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 28,674 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Skechers USA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Skechers USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Skechers USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,234,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Skechers USA by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 109,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 30,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.
Skechers USA Company Profile (NYSE:SKX)
Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.
