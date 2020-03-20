Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.07

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.07 and last traded at $18.52, with a volume of 48844 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.61.

SKX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day moving average is $37.76.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Skechers USA’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Skechers USA by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 78,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 28,674 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Skechers USA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Skechers USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Skechers USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,234,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Skechers USA by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 109,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 30,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Skechers USA Company Profile (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

