Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) received a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective from Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group set a €99.00 ($115.12) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €92.67 ($107.75).

Shares of Sixt stock opened at €41.24 ($47.95) on Friday. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of €45.66 ($53.09) and a fifty-two week high of €103.40 ($120.23). The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 8.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is €79.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is €86.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.28.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

