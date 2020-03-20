Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €113.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sixt presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €102.67 ($119.38).

ETR:SIX2 opened at €36.82 ($42.81) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €79.74 and its 200 day moving average price is €86.75. Sixt has a 52 week low of €45.66 ($53.09) and a 52 week high of €103.40 ($120.23). The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

