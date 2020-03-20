Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of WINR opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. Simplicity Esports and Gaming has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.93.
Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company Profile
