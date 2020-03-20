Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of WINR opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. Simplicity Esports and Gaming has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.93.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company Profile

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company operates as a virtual reality gaming and sports entertainment company in the United States and India. It owns and operates approximately 30 family entertainment centers across India, as well as a center in the United States. It offers an interactive and fun experience to customers at its centers, blending augmented reality and virtual reality and other games, indoor sports simulation entertainment, and food and beverage options to corporate customers, families, friends, and children.

