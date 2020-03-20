Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Silicon Laboratories worth $36,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 222.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 223,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,013,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Matthew Johnson sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $184,780.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,073.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,102 shares of company stock worth $2,606,021. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $74.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.43. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $122.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.33.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $219.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.01 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLAB. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $123.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

