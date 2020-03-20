Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,673 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,261 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Signature Bank worth $13,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $92.66 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $148.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.40.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $345.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $168.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.22.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.