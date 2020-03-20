Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Down 14.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) was down 14.7% during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $155.00 to $152.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Signature Bank traded as low as $75.85 and last traded at $80.22, approximately 1,071,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 501,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.01.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Hovde Group lowered shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $168.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.22.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,649,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 817.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 14,478 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $345.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.91 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.