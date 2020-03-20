Sidoti Begins Coverage on Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Sidoti began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Amkor Technology from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered Amkor Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Amkor Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMKR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,428,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,096,000 after purchasing an additional 44,227 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,394,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,131,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,523,000 after purchasing an additional 252,205 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,927,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,722,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,394,000 after purchasing an additional 48,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

