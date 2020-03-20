Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €59.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €56.20 ($65.35).

Shares of SAE stock opened at €48.60 ($56.51) on Tuesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €28.30 ($32.91) and a twelve month high of €53.70 ($62.44). The stock has a market capitalization of $586.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €46.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €40.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.01.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

