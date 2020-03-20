Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €59.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €56.20 ($65.35).

Shares of SAE stock opened at €48.60 ($56.51) on Tuesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €28.30 ($32.91) and a twelve month high of €53.70 ($62.44). The stock has a market capitalization of $586.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €46.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €40.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.01.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

