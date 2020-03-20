Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.85

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 590293 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.63.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.47 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 75.03% and a net margin of 94.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shell Midstream Partners news, Director Rob L. Jones acquired 15,000 shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.57 per share, for a total transaction of $248,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn J. Carsten purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,365. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 25,310 shares of company stock valued at $332,931 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 605.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 185.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 18,626 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares during the period. 49.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SHLX)

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

