Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) Insider Shawn J. Carsten Acquires 8,000 Shares

Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) insider Shawn J. Carsten acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,365. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE SHLX opened at $8.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.14. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $22.70.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.47 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 94.24% and a negative return on equity of 75.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. 49.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

