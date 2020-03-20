ServiceNow Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for ServiceNow in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ServiceNow’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOW. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $310.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.89.

ServiceNow stock opened at $277.66 on Friday. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $213.99 and a 12 month high of $362.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.31. The company has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.59, a PEG ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.35, for a total value of $472,573.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,700,037.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.56, for a total transaction of $7,112,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,104 shares of company stock worth $37,908,647. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Capital International Investors increased its stake in ServiceNow by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,806,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,859 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $720,446,000 after acquiring an additional 951,447 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $547,821,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $534,605,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $316,702,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

