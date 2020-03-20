Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $37.78

Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.78 and last traded at $38.05, with a volume of 70209 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.91.

SCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $850.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.30 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 86,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $4,423,004.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 418,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,416,775.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $7,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,293,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,906,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 405,672 shares of company stock worth $20,835,403. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,647,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,701,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,366,000 after purchasing an additional 580,921 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,946,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,642,000 after purchasing an additional 576,834 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 130.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,835,000 after purchasing an additional 566,914 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,682,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,648,000 after buying an additional 472,545 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

