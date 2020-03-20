Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Down 30.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) traded down 30.3% on Wednesday after ValuEngine downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.28, 611,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 35% from the average session volume of 451,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WTTR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Select Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTTR. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.48 million, a P/E ratio of 75.02 and a beta of 2.42.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $276.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.61 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Select Energy Services Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

