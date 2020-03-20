Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Ecolab Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Ecolab in a report released on Thursday, March 19th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.09. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.85 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.77 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ECL. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.64.

Shares of ECL opened at $159.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.78. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $143.61 and a 12-month high of $211.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $391,675,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,843,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,826,000 after buying an additional 493,401 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,336,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $643,894,000 after buying an additional 381,681 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $53,443,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,396,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,474,000 after buying an additional 264,220 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $33,592,536.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,851,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total value of $1,917,324.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,766,596.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

