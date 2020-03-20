Seaport Global Securities Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.33. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $545.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.50.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $63.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.30 and its 200 day moving average is $106.14. John Bean Technologies has a 1 year low of $56.54 and a 1 year high of $127.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

