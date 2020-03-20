Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Holdings Raised by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 201.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 11,625 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 64.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares during the period. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth about $409,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth about $702,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth about $454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.17.

Shares of SMG opened at $89.62 on Friday. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 1-year low of $75.91 and a 1-year high of $125.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.59.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $365.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 51.90%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

