Scott M. Plesha Sells 15,000 Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Stock

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) insider Scott M. Plesha sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $53,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,710.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BDSI stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $294.86 million, a P/E ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $7.21.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a positive return on equity of 13.41% and a negative net margin of 13.74%. On average, research analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDSI. Piper Sandler began coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioDelivery Sciences International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,436 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,670 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.