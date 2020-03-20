Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 245,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 4.1% of Financial Architects Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $18,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 315,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,226,000 after purchasing an additional 21,266 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $56.43 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $53.01 and a 12 month high of $81.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

