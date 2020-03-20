Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000.

Shares of SCHG opened at $73.38 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.40 and a fifty-two week high of $102.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.06.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

