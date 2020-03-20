Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Financial Architects Inc’s 9th Largest Position

Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Financial Architects Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Financial Architects Inc owned 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $11,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,171.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 425.5% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $22.91 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.37.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

