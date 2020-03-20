Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc cut its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,335 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 43,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $645,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $18.90 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $28.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.07.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

