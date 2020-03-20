Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,730,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $793,172,000 after buying an additional 3,892,503 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,550,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,238,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,215,585,000 after buying an additional 2,532,701 shares during the period. Exor Investments UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,130,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,491,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,225,764,000 after buying an additional 2,017,669 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLB has been the subject of several research reports. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target for the company. Cowen lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.76.

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla purchased 2,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average of $34.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.68. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

