Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens cut their target price on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sanderson Farms from $197.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $126.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.23. Sanderson Farms has a 12-month low of $102.13 and a 12-month high of $179.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.70). Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $823.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

