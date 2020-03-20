Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €19.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SZG has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Independent Research set a €17.30 ($20.12) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €16.97 ($19.73).

Salzgitter stock opened at €9.84 ($11.44) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60. The company has a market capitalization of $532.00 million and a P/E ratio of 10.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €14.34 and its 200 day moving average is €16.67. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of €12.69 ($14.76) and a twelve month high of €31.51 ($36.64).

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

