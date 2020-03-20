SaluS Trading Up 15.1% Over Last 7 Days (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One SaluS coin can currently be purchased for about $4.74 or 0.00069571 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Upbit, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. During the last week, SaluS has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. SaluS has a total market capitalization of $4.79 million and $6,914.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SaluS Coin Profile

SaluS (CRYPTO:SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info . SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Upbit, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SaluS using one of the exchanges listed above.

