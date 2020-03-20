Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Stock Price Down 9.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) shares fell 9.8% during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $10.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Sally Beauty traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.93, 2,516,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 2,337,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on SBH. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.14.
In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $95,013.00. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $120,870.00. Insiders acquired a total of 28,150 shares of company stock worth $357,508 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $991.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80.
Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $980.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.21 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 376.67% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.
Sally Beauty Company Profile (NYSE:SBH)
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.
