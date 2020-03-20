Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Stock Price Down 9.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) shares fell 9.8% during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $10.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Sally Beauty traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.93, 2,516,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 2,337,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SBH. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.14.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $95,013.00. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $120,870.00. Insiders acquired a total of 28,150 shares of company stock worth $357,508 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 32,562 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 964.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,179,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a market capitalization of $991.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $980.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.21 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 376.67% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Sally Beauty Company Profile (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

